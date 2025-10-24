UAE Calls On Hajj Pilgrims To Complete Health Requirements For 2026 Season

UAE authorities have called on Hajj pilgrims for 2026 to adhere to health requirements issued by the Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat said the safety of the pilgrims remains a top priority for UAE.

The health requirements include ensuring that the pilgrim must not have any of the following conditions:



Physical conditions that prevent the performance of Hajj rituals, such as failure of a major organ

Neurological or psychological diseases that impair cognition

Old age accompanied by dementia

Pregnancy in the last three months

Active infectious diseases such as tuberculosis or hemorrhagic fevers Active cancer cases receiving chemotherapy or similar treatments

Pilgrims must have completed necessary immunisations for the upcoming Hajj season. These include:



Meningitis and seasonal influenza vaccines, provided they are well in advance of the Hajj date. Other recommended immunisations to prevent infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 vaccine and others, should be completed according to the condition of each pilgrim

Awqaf UAE said the authority would look at results of medical examinations and screening processes, and cooperate with health authorities to ensure that each pilgrim's health status meets the approved requirements.

UAE called on all pilgrims to fully adhere to the health guidelines and instructions issued by the competent authorities in both the Emirates and Saudi Arabia, to guarantee that the rituals are performed in a healthy and safe environment.

The upcoming season saw a whopping 72,000 people apply for the Hajj packag using the authority's app and website before registration closed on October 9, 2025.

The authority has begun the process of reviewing and approving preliminary applications, ensuring they meet the required conditions. Applicants who receive preliminary approval will be contacted via their registered phone numbers; those receiving approval messages must adhere to the specified timelines to complete the necessary procedures.