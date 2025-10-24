UN Reaffirms Support For Afghanistan's Development

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says Afghanistan faces one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises, with over two-thirds of the population needing aid and declining donor support threatening critical services.

In a press release on Friday, UNAMA said:“Today, on United Nations Day and the 80th anniversary of the UN, we reaffirm the enduring values of peace, security, human rights, justice and sustainable development.”

This milestone provides a moment to reflect on the UN's efforts globally-and in Afghanistan-and to renew its commitment to solidarity, multilateralism, and the equality and dignity of all people.

For decades, the UN has stood alongside Afghans through progress and adversity, supporting peace, strengthening institutions, delivering life-saving aid, and promoting human rights.

UN agencies have helped millions access education, healthcare, clean water and livelihoods.

“Yet Afghanistan faces profound challenges. The humanitarian crisis remains extreme, with donor funding declining. Women and girls continue to face restrictions on education, employment, and participation in public life, undermining rights and the country's future.”

Communities also grapple with returning millions of displaced Afghans, while climate change worsens vulnerabilities through droughts, floods, and environmental degradation, threatening food security and livelihoods.

“This 80th anniversary reminds us of the power of multilateralism and collective action,” said Georgette Gagnon, Deputy Special-Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan.“Afghanistan's path to stability and sustainable development cannot be walked alone.”

She emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, international engagement, and diplomacy, adding that the UN remains a vital platform to address common challenges and support Afghan aspirations.

As mandated by the UN Security Council, UNAMA continues engaging all stakeholders to advocate inclusive governance, human rights protection, and increased international support for Afghanistan.

“On this UN Day, we honor the resilience of Afghans and the dedication of humanitarian workers across the country,” said Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy Special-Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan.

“We call on the international community to renew its support. The UN will continue standing with Afghans-today, tomorrow, and into the future-upholding the UN Charter and working toward a peaceful, prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable Afghanistan.”

pr/sa