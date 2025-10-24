THINKWARE Introduces U3000 PRO: 4K/2K Dash Cam With Dual RADAR And Next-Gen Connected Services

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 23, 2025 7:01 pm - Advanced 24/7 parking protection, dual SONY STARVIS 2 sensors, and LTE-ready connectivity set a new benchmark for premium vehicle surveillance

United States, October 23, 2025 - World-leading dash-cam brand THINKWARE today announced the upcoming launch of its most sophisticated model yet, the U3000 PRO. Building on the success of the award-winning U3000, the new PRO version delivers unmatched video clarity, intelligent RADAR parking protection, and seamless connected services for drivers who demand the ultimate in road safety and monitoring.

Powered by dual SONY STARVIS 2 sensors and Dual HDR, the U3000 PRO records true 4K UHD front and 2K QHD rear video at 30 frames per second, preserving every detail in bright daylight or low-light conditions. A built-in dual RADAR system detects movement around the vehicle and buffers footage before and after an incident, extending parking-mode coverage while reducing battery draw by 10 percent compared to its U3000 predecessor.

Key Features of the U3000 PRO:

Ultra-High-Definition Clarity

- 4K UHD (2160p) front + 2K QHD (1440p) rear at 30 FPS

- Dual SONY STARVIS 2 sensors (IMX678 front / IMX675 rear)

- Dual HDR and Super Night Vision 4.0 for balanced exposure in any lighting

- Optional three-channel support with interior IR camera

Intelligent RADAR Parking Protection

- Built-in front and rear RADAR for buffered event detection

- Smart Parking Mode with high-temperature protection and energy-saving options

- Motion and impact detection with pre- and post-event recording

Complete Connected Experience

- Built-in GPS and dual-band 5 GHz Wi-Fi for rapid downloads

- New THINKWARE CONNECTED App for real-time alerts and remote viewing

- Optional LTE module for on-the-go access and cloud services

Advanced Driver Assistance

- ADAS features include Front Vehicle Departure Alert, Forward Collision Warning System and Traffic Signal Alert (available in U.S. & Canada)

- Safety Camera Alerts keep drivers informed of speed and red-light cameras

High-End Design and Accessory Packed

- Includes 64 GB microSD card, CPL filter, OBD cable, and installation tools

- Sleek, low-profile design with support for microSD storage up to 512 GB

The U3000 PRO is available through THINKWARE's website, Amazon, and select automotive retailers.

“The U3000 PRO represents the pinnacle of THINKWARE engineering,” said a THINKWARE spokesperson.“From its modern design to 4K/2K dual-sensor recording, dual RADAR parking protection, and connected features, every element was crafted for drivers who expect the highest level of intelligence and reliability on the road, with a dash of style.”

About THINKWARE

Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dashcams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.

Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting its DASH CAM lineup into 17 other countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, and Japan.

THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lineup during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world's largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Award.