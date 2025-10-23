JD Vance's Retort To MSNBC Host After She Says 'His Wife Needs To Be Saved': 'She Can Speak For Herself'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Vice President JD Vance has hit back at MSNBC host Jen Psaki over her“disgraceful” comments about wife, Usha Vance. Psaki, who previously served as President Joe Biden's press secretary, suggested that the second lady needed to be“saved” from her husband during a podcast appearance earlier this week.

Vance defends wife amid controversy

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac in Tel Aviv, Israel, before departing for the United States on Thursday, Vanc was asked about Psaki's remarks.

After briefly pausing, he said,“Oh, I think it's disgraceful, but of course the second lady can speak for herself.”

“I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife and I know – at least I hope – that my wife feels the same about me,” he added.“We're going to keep on serving the country together and I'm honoured to have Usha by my side on this trip in particular, but always.”

'Manchurian candidate'

Psaki made the controversial comments during an appearance on the I've Had It podcast with Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan on Tuesday.

“I think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance, wants to be president more than anything else,” she said.“I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here. We'll save you.”

She went on to claim that Vance is“scarier” than former President Donald Trump because he is“willing to do anything” to reach the Oval Office, calling him“a chameleon who makes himself whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him.”

Psaki's remarks sparked a wave of criticism online, with social media users condemning them as“disgusting” and“vile” for mocking the couple's marriage.

Psaki and Vance previously clashed in August 2025 following the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis on 27 August, according to The New York Post.

After a prayer service was held to mourn the victims, Psaki questioned whether offering prayers in the wake of such shootings was an appropriate response.“Enough with thoughts and prayers," she wrote on X.

Vance responded to her comments with his own post on X.“It's shocking," he wrote, citing the left-wing politicians' attack on offering prayers for the tragedy.“We pray because our hearts are broken and we believe that God is listening," he explained. She has not commented further since the episode aired.