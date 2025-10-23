Alaska Airlines Grounds All Flights Due To IT Outage, Issues Advisory: 'If You're Scheduled To Fly Tonight...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Alaska Airlines said on Thursday it's grounding its planes due to an information technology outage.

The company said in a post on the social media site X that it imposed a“temporary ground stop.”

It recommended that passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport.

“Alaska Airlines is experiencing an IT outage affecting operations. A temporary ground stop is in place,” the airline said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. If you're scheduled to fly tonight, please check your flight status before heading to the airport,” it added.

The airline didn't immediately respond to an email requesting more information.