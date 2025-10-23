$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mark Mckinty

Mark Mckinty


2025-10-23 03:14:07
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Early Career Researcher in Spanish Studies, Queen's University Belfast
Profile Articles Activity

In November 2015 I successfully defended my PhD thesis entitled "Entre pasión y protesta: the socio-cultural polemics on bullfighting from the Enlightenment to post-Franco Contemporary Spain.

My current research continues to examine the polemic discussion between various elements of the modern bullfighting debate (from c.1750) across a range of sectors, with a particular emphasis on cultural and national identity, and the ongoing dispute following the regional ban in Catalonia.

Other current interests include popular culture, travel literature (especially British and Irish in Spain), the life and works of Eugenio Noel, religious imagery and festivities in Spain, and the history of Spanish Biblical studies. I write for a range of outlets on Spanish current affairs.

Experience
  • –present Early Career Researcher in Spanish Studies, Queen's University Belfast
Education
  • 2015 Queen's University Belfast, PhD

The Conversation

MENAFN23102025000199003603ID1110240198



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search