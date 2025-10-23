Mark Mckinty

Early Career Researcher in Spanish Studies, Queen's University Belfast

In November 2015 I successfully defended my PhD thesis entitled "Entre pasión y protesta: the socio-cultural polemics on bullfighting from the Enlightenment to post-Franco Contemporary Spain.

My current research continues to examine the polemic discussion between various elements of the modern bullfighting debate (from c.1750) across a range of sectors, with a particular emphasis on cultural and national identity, and the ongoing dispute following the regional ban in Catalonia.

Other current interests include popular culture, travel literature (especially British and Irish in Spain), the life and works of Eugenio Noel, religious imagery and festivities in Spain, and the history of Spanish Biblical studies. I write for a range of outlets on Spanish current affairs.

–present Early Career Researcher in Spanish Studies, Queen's University Belfast

2015 Queen's University Belfast, PhD

