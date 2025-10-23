403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Education Above All Foundation And IRC Launch“Hope For Tomorrow” Initiative To Support Young Children And Families In Gaza And The West Bank
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, supported by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), and in collaboration with the Teacher Creativity Center (TCC) and Sesame Workshop, has launched the“Hope for Tomorrow” early childhood development (ECD) initiative to support the well-being, learning, and resilience of young children and their caregivers affected by the crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.
The fifteen-month initiative aims to reach approximately 250,000 children and 500,000 caregivers through a combination of in-person and remote ECD services, including educational media such as the Arabic-language programme Ahlan Simsim. The initiative focuses on play-based learning and responsive caregiving to create safe, inclusive spaces that promote healing, emotional regulation, and early learning. It will also equip caregivers, educators, and frontline providers with the training and tools necessary to support children's development even in times of crisis.
Mohammed Al Kubaisi, CEO of Education Above All Foundation, said,“Building on our partnership with the International Rescue Committee and Sesame Workshop, we are reaffirming our commitment to ensuring that every child, no matter their circumstances, has the chance to learn, play, and heal. This initiative represents more than immediate relief; it is an investment in recovery, resilience, and the right to education for children living through crisis.”
Following the recent ceasefire, communities across Gaza are struggling to rebuild amid one of the world's most devastating humanitarian crises. With 90 percent of the population displaced, families face severe shortages of clean water, food, healthcare, and shelter, while the destruction of schools and hospitals has left children traumatised and without access to safe learning spaces. According to UNICEF, 95 percent of schools in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed. In June 2025, the Palestinian Ministry of Education reported that over 16,000 students in Gaza had been killed, and at least 25,300 others injured. In the West Bank, more than 130 students have been killed, and nearly 900 injured since the escalation of violence.
David Miliband said,“We are glad to partner with Education Above All Foundation, supported by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), and Sesame Workshop to support the well-being, development, and educational advancement of young children impacted by the crisis in Gaza and the West Bank. This initiative comes in response to an unprecedented crisis. Building on the success of our early childhood development initiative Ahlan Simsim, 'Hope for Tomorrow' is an investment in the unwavering commitment to healing and hope in the face of profound adversity.”
Ultimately,“Hope for Tomorrow” seeks not only to provide immediate relief but to lay the foundation for long-term recovery, healing, and resilience-ensuring that children and families in Gaza and the West Bank have the opportunity to rebuild their lives with dignity, hope, and the promise of a better future.
The fifteen-month initiative aims to reach approximately 250,000 children and 500,000 caregivers through a combination of in-person and remote ECD services, including educational media such as the Arabic-language programme Ahlan Simsim. The initiative focuses on play-based learning and responsive caregiving to create safe, inclusive spaces that promote healing, emotional regulation, and early learning. It will also equip caregivers, educators, and frontline providers with the training and tools necessary to support children's development even in times of crisis.
Mohammed Al Kubaisi, CEO of Education Above All Foundation, said,“Building on our partnership with the International Rescue Committee and Sesame Workshop, we are reaffirming our commitment to ensuring that every child, no matter their circumstances, has the chance to learn, play, and heal. This initiative represents more than immediate relief; it is an investment in recovery, resilience, and the right to education for children living through crisis.”
Following the recent ceasefire, communities across Gaza are struggling to rebuild amid one of the world's most devastating humanitarian crises. With 90 percent of the population displaced, families face severe shortages of clean water, food, healthcare, and shelter, while the destruction of schools and hospitals has left children traumatised and without access to safe learning spaces. According to UNICEF, 95 percent of schools in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed. In June 2025, the Palestinian Ministry of Education reported that over 16,000 students in Gaza had been killed, and at least 25,300 others injured. In the West Bank, more than 130 students have been killed, and nearly 900 injured since the escalation of violence.
David Miliband said,“We are glad to partner with Education Above All Foundation, supported by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), and Sesame Workshop to support the well-being, development, and educational advancement of young children impacted by the crisis in Gaza and the West Bank. This initiative comes in response to an unprecedented crisis. Building on the success of our early childhood development initiative Ahlan Simsim, 'Hope for Tomorrow' is an investment in the unwavering commitment to healing and hope in the face of profound adversity.”
Ultimately,“Hope for Tomorrow” seeks not only to provide immediate relief but to lay the foundation for long-term recovery, healing, and resilience-ensuring that children and families in Gaza and the West Bank have the opportunity to rebuild their lives with dignity, hope, and the promise of a better future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment