Meriwest Community Foundation Honored As Financial Resiliency Champion For Youth Advocacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Meriwest Community Foundation was celebrated as a Financial Resiliency Champion at the PARTI (Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact) Program's ExPosure Bullying Prevention Event on October 17, 2025. This recognition, presented during National Bullying Prevention Month, honors the Foundation's commitment to supporting youth and strengthening communities across the Bay Area.

For 25 years, PARTI Program has transformed the lives of over 50,000 youth facing challenges such as bullying, violence, depression, and inequities by providing leadership development and pathways to brighter futures. Meriwest Community Foundation's partnership with PARTI Program has been instrumental in advancing this mission and creating opportunities for young people to thrive regardless of race, gender, nationality, family economic status, or ability.

At the event, Meriwest Community Foundation was presented with the Safety Net & Financial Resiliency Champion Award for their impactful contributions, which have supported PARTI Program's approach to empower youth to feel safe, valued, inspired, and engaged. The evening featured 49ers Hall of Fame Alumni Patrick Willis and business professionals from Bay Area organizations, highlighting the collective impact of champions like Meriwest Community Foundation.

“Our Foundation's partnership with PARTI Program reflects Meriwest's deep commitment to empowering our youth with life skills that contribute towards stronger, more resilient communities,” said Helen Grays-Jones, Executive Director of Meriwest Community Foundation.“We are honored to be recognized as a Safety Net & Financial Resiliency Champion and remain dedicated to supporting programs that equip youth to lead, thrive, and shape a brighter future.”

The ExPosure Bullying Prevention event underscored the power of collaboration in creating lasting change. Meriwest Community Foundation's support has been a cornerstone of PARTI Program's success, enabling transformative programs that inspire young leaders and foster hope and opportunity for the next generation.

About Meriwest Community Foundation

The Meriwest Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by Meriwest Credit Union, is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves through education, financial literacy, and community development programs. Based in San Jose, CA, the Foundation partners with local organizations to create opportunities for growth and empowerment. Learn more at .

About PARTI

PARTI is a 501(c)(3) organization empowering the next generation of leaders. The mission of PARTI is to promote education to our youth on topics including healthy lifestyles and healthy decision-making. Over the past 23 years, we have reached more than 50,000 youths. We currently serve Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Alameda Counties. Additional information can be found at