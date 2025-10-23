403
Cameroon's Incumbent President Biya Re-Elected
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Cameroon's incumbent president Paul Biya is expected to serve a new term in the top office after winning elections held last week, according to the national statistical committee.
The commission said in a statement, monitored in Rabat on Thursday, that Biya won 53.66 percent of the votes, but his political rival, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, refused to accept the polls' results.
Bakary, according to the commission statement, garnered 35.19 percent of the ballots, followed by Cabral Libii, 3.41 percent and Bello Bouba Maigari, 2.45 percent.
Bakary has hurriedly rejected results of the elections in an online blog, claiming that he won 54.8 percent of the ballots.
A state of anxiousness is now gripping the country amid a forecast statement by the constitutional council endorsing final results of the polls. This is expected by October 27. (end)
