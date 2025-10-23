Digital Brands Group Explores Quantum Computing Initiatives Using Microsoft Azure Quantum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)(the“Company,”“Digital Brands Group” or“DBG”) today announces that its technology arm has begun exploring advanced quantum initiatives through Microsoft Azure Quantum, a leading cloud-based platform for quantum computing and optimization.

Quantum computing is widely regarded as one of the most disruptive technologies on the horizon, with potential to redefine how industries process information, secure data, and optimize operations. By leveraging Azure Quantum, Digital Brands Group is investigating how quantum machine learning and quantum-inspired algorithms can be applied to eCommerce - an area where the Company manages a diverse portfolio of consumer brands.

Initial areas of exploration include:



Hyper-personalized recommendations that deliver tailored product discovery experiences to each individual shopper

Customer clustering and segmentation to uncover deeper insights into audience behavior and lifetime value Quantum-resilient data protection designed to safeguard sensitive consumer and transaction information against future quantum threats



“E-commerce is defined by data - how we secure it, how we optimize it, and how we use it to engage customers,” said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.“Quantum computing has the potential to reshape all three. By exploring initiatives using Microsoft Azure Quantum, our technology arm is positioning Digital Brands Group to lead in secure, intelligent, and highly personalized commerce.”

This initiative marks a key milestone in the Company's technology roadmap, which focuses on integrating frontier computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced data protection into Digital Brands Group's ecosystem. By experimenting with quantum solutions today, the Company aims to ensure its brands are future-ready as quantum technologies mature.

