Enhanced Risk-Control Framework Helps MEXC Cut Organized Crime By 36% In Q3 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC has released its Q3 2025 Risk Control Performance Review, showing a 36% decline in organised crime cases. This report highlights the continued success of MEXC's global compliance framework, advanced risk control systems, and law enforcement partnerships in combating crypto-related financial crime.

$4.97 million USDT in illicit funds frozen and 48 fraud cases intercepted during July–August 2025 through advanced security protocols.



45,513 organised crime cases recorded in Q3 2025, a decline of 36%, over 70,000 illicit activities prevented since the start of MEXC's enhanced Risk Control initiative in Q2 2025.



593 assistance requests and 121 official freeze requests were processed in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

$900,000 USDT of user assets manually recovered by MEXC's customer support.



MEXC received recognition at ICFC 2025 (Seoul) for the cross-border AML cooperation framework developed in partnership with Transight.

AI-enhanced risk control system and joint law enforcement training across Southeast Asia, the CIS, and Latin America strengthened investigative response and reduced fraudulent transaction success rates.

Since the beginning of this effort, MEXC has prevented over 70,000 illicit activity cases, including large-scale fraud syndicates, laundering attempts, and organised scams. The company also detected 3,097 fraudulent liveness KYC attempts - a 15% increase compared to Q2, amidst the growth of threats driven by AI-generated deepfakes and identity spoofing tools.





Active Collaboration with Law Enforcement

In Q3 2025, MEXC handled 593 assistance requests and 121 official freeze requests, all of which were supported by law enforcement documentation. The company's cooperation resulted in faster asset recovery, improved investigative outcomes, and greater transparency in cross-jurisdictional enforcement.

MEXC's advanced security protocols also delivered significant financial protection, intercepting 48 fraud cases and successfully freezing approximately $4.97 million USDT in illicit funds during July–August. To maintain market integrity and fair trading conditions, the platform also took decisive action by restricting over 17,000 collusive accounts and more than 2,000 bot-trading accounts.

These robust anti-fraud initiatives earned MEXC recognition at the 3rd International Counter-Fraud Conference (ICFC 2025) in Seoul, where it showcased its new cross-border AML cooperation frameworks developed in partnership with compliance firm Transight.

In addition, the company's customer support team manually recovered over $900,000 USDT mistakenly sent by users to incorrect wallet addresses - an ongoing initiative that reflects MEXC's user protection priorities.



Regional Outcomes and Key Improvements

MEXC's regionalised risk control framework - introduced earlier this year continued to produce tangible results in Q3 2025, particularly in markets that were previously among the most targeted by organised fraud networks.



South Asia remained a central focus following the elevated risk levels identified in Q1 and Q2. After intensified investigations, close coordination with local authorities, and new user education initiatives, the region recorded a 35% decline in organised incidents, with the Indian market specifically down 34%. This marks a sustained recovery trend since MEXC's targeted crackdown in early summer.



In Southeast Asia, where scam compounds and cross-border payment fraud had previously been concentrated, cases fell by 59% in Q3 - the strongest improvement to date. Indonesia, which had accounted for more than half of the region's total in Q2, saw a 72% reduction in incidents after MEXC introduced enhanced withdrawal verification and anti-collusion account screening.

The CIS region also registered its first consistent improvement this year, with a 31% decrease in criminal activity linked to account collusion and illicit arbitrage. This progress followed the deployment of new transaction-pattern analytics and expanded cooperation with regional enforcement bodies.



These regional results highlight the strength of MEXC's multi-layered security system, which blends early data analysis, real-time monitoring, rapid intervention by the security team, and ongoing user education. In response to the improved risk landscape and feedback from the community, MEXC has also shortened its risk control restriction period from 365 days to 180 days - a change designed to balance strong protection with greater flexibility for legitimate users.

Joint Training and Strategic Investments

To further strengthen its defences, MEXC's compliance officers completed an advanced joint training programme with law enforcement and regulators across Southeast Asia, the CIS, and Latin America - regions most affected by organised crypto crime. The training enhanced investigative coordination, data exchange, and the use of AI-assisted forensic tools.

MEXC also continued to expand its AI-driven risk control model, integrating predictive analytics and behavioural detection systems. These investments have reduced the success rate of fraudulent transactions and significantly improved the speed of response during live security incidents.

