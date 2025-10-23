403
Rio's A.I. Super-Cameras: Policing The City And Redrawing Its Digital Border
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio de Janeiro is turning its streets and gateways into a live data network. The city has begun installing AI-equipped“super-cameras” on major avenues and at entry points, paired with digital gantries that read license plates and vehicle characteristics.
Officials say the system can flag up to 3,000 situations at once-from wrong-way driving and speeding to patterns linked to robberies-and push instant alerts to police and municipal inspectors.
The rollout expands CIVITAS, Rio's intelligence and monitoring hub. Since June 2024, the platform has supported thousands of investigations and generated large volumes of real-time alerts for security forces.
The city's operations center (COR) already runs about 5,000 cameras; now, authorities plan to install 3,000 new super-cameras by December and grow to 15,000 by 2028, with full operational capability targeted for the first half of 2026.
What makes this different from traditional CCTV is how data can be searched. Investigators can run“search by description” queries-looking for a person or vehicle using visible traits like clothing color, accessories, direction of travel, or vehicle type.
Where legally authorized, the platform can perform biometric searches against official databases to help locate fugitives or missing persons.
Rio Tests AI-Powered Urban Policing
City hall says the system is run by public servants, access by police and other agencies occurs only through formal requests, and data handling follows Brazil 's general data-protection law.
The second pillar is geographic: a mesh of digital gantries at the city's gateways. Sixteen portals are slated by March 2026, expanding to 56 within two years.
Together they aim to create a“digital border,” helping authorities trace stolen vehicles, map getaway routes, and spot high-priority targets moving in and out of the metropolitan area.
The project carries about R$180 million ($34 million) in additional annual investment through the Smart Luz public-private partnership that modernized Rio's lighting and is now adding“smart city” layers.
City leaders also emphasize everyday urban enforcement-deterring illegal trash dumping, motorcycles on sidewalks, and other infractions that degrade daily life.
The story behind the story is capacity and trust. For years, Rio relied on human operators who can only track a few incidents at once; AI promises scale and speed.
But the value will hinge on execution: installing equipment on time, keeping false alarms low, and proving that strong governance can coexist with round-the-clock monitoring.
For readers outside Brazil, Rio is a bellwether. If this model delivers faster recoveries of stolen vehicles, quicker arrests, and cleaner streets, while respecting due process and privacy, it could have a significant impact.
It may set a template for how large, complex cities manage safety in real time. If it stumbles, the backlash will shape how far AI policing goes across the region.
