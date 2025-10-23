403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Reaffirms Support for Palestinians
(MENAFN) Türkiye declared on Wednesday that it will persist in supporting the Palestinian people in their rightful struggle and firmly back initiatives aimed at enforcing international law and achieving justice, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The announcement followed a decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier the same day, which ruled that Israel is legally required under the Geneva Convention to consent to and facilitate humanitarian relief efforts provided by third-party nations and neutral organizations.
These include the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), ensuring that adequate assistance reaches the Gaza Strip.
The ministry emphasized that the ICJ’s advisory opinion highlights the legal breaches committed by Israel within the occupied Palestinian territories, violating its international commitments.
Furthermore, the ICJ’s advisory opinion underscored that Israel’s persistent breaches of its international duties, its offenses against the Palestinian population, obstruction of humanitarian aid, and attacks on UN facilities and personnel present a direct challenge to the global legal framework, the ministry asserted.
The ruling by the court also reaffirms the illegality of the Israeli government’s efforts to weaken the authority, operations, and presence of the United Nations and UNRWA in the occupied areas, the ministry noted.
Türkiye also pointed out its active involvement in the ICJ proceedings, having submitted both written and oral statements to contribute to the case.
The announcement followed a decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier the same day, which ruled that Israel is legally required under the Geneva Convention to consent to and facilitate humanitarian relief efforts provided by third-party nations and neutral organizations.
These include the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), ensuring that adequate assistance reaches the Gaza Strip.
The ministry emphasized that the ICJ’s advisory opinion highlights the legal breaches committed by Israel within the occupied Palestinian territories, violating its international commitments.
Furthermore, the ICJ’s advisory opinion underscored that Israel’s persistent breaches of its international duties, its offenses against the Palestinian population, obstruction of humanitarian aid, and attacks on UN facilities and personnel present a direct challenge to the global legal framework, the ministry asserted.
The ruling by the court also reaffirms the illegality of the Israeli government’s efforts to weaken the authority, operations, and presence of the United Nations and UNRWA in the occupied areas, the ministry noted.
Türkiye also pointed out its active involvement in the ICJ proceedings, having submitted both written and oral statements to contribute to the case.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment