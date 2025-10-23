403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hungary Still Wants US-Russia Peace Summit in Budapest
(MENAFN) Hungary's foreign minister declared on Wednesday that the anticipated US-Russia peace summit scheduled to take place in Budapest is still progressing as planned.
He stressed that preparations are continuing even in the face of international doubt and skepticism.
Peter Szijjarto shared on the US social media platform X, after his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that this is "Bad news for the pro-war lobby and good news for those who want peace."
He confirmed that following discussions with Rubio, it is evident that the US remains committed to organizing the Budapest Peace Summit.
Szijjarto explained, "Preparations are ongoing, and the only question is timing, not intention.”
Earlier this week, a White House representative indicated that plans for a follow-up summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were temporarily paused after a "productive" conversation between Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
On October 16, after a phone call with Putin, Trump announced his intention to meet the Russian leader in Hungary within a two-week timeframe. However, on Wednesday, Trump revealed he had called off the meeting, stating that "it didn’t feel right" to him.
Speaking at the White House alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump told reporters, "We canceled the meeting with President Putin, it didn't feel right to me."
He added, "It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get, so I canceled it. But we’ll do it in the future."
He stressed that preparations are continuing even in the face of international doubt and skepticism.
Peter Szijjarto shared on the US social media platform X, after his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that this is "Bad news for the pro-war lobby and good news for those who want peace."
He confirmed that following discussions with Rubio, it is evident that the US remains committed to organizing the Budapest Peace Summit.
Szijjarto explained, "Preparations are ongoing, and the only question is timing, not intention.”
Earlier this week, a White House representative indicated that plans for a follow-up summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were temporarily paused after a "productive" conversation between Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
On October 16, after a phone call with Putin, Trump announced his intention to meet the Russian leader in Hungary within a two-week timeframe. However, on Wednesday, Trump revealed he had called off the meeting, stating that "it didn’t feel right" to him.
Speaking at the White House alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump told reporters, "We canceled the meeting with President Putin, it didn't feel right to me."
He added, "It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get, so I canceled it. But we’ll do it in the future."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment