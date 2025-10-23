403
China criticizes EU sanctions on Russia, stresses importance on talks
(MENAFN) According to reports, China has condemned the European Union’s latest round of sanctions on Russia, emphasizing that dialogue and negotiation remain the “only viable way” to end the war in Ukraine.
China "firmly" opposes this decision and has lodged "serious protests with the EU side," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated during a press briefing in Beijing.
Earlier, the EU adopted its 19th sanctions package against Russia, targeting Russian banks, cryptocurrency platforms, and various entities in India and China, among others.
"As we've stressed on multiple occasions, China is not the creator of the current crisis, nor a party to it," Guo said. "China is committed to promoting talks for peace, has never provided lethal weapons to any party to the conflict, and exercised strict export over dual use articles," he added, urging the EU to "stop making an issue about China, stop undermining China's interests."
Guo warned that the EU’s approach could negatively affect China-EU relations.
The statement follows new US sanctions on Russia’s largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, citing Moscow’s "lack of serious commitment" to advancing a peace process in Ukraine.
"Coercion and putting pressure on others will not solve any problem," Guo emphasized.
The war in Ukraine has now lasted over three years, resulting in millions of deaths, injuries, and displacements.
