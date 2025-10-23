403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Commission Praises US Sanctions on Russian Oil Firms
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for the US Treasury Department’s announcement on Wednesday to enforce sanctions on key Russian oil corporations.
“Appreciated this evening’s call with @SecScottBessent and the Treasury decision to sanction major Russian oil companies in the face of Russia’s lack of commitment to the peace process,” for Ukraine, von der Leyen stated on the US social media platform X.
She further noted that the American sanctions, along with the forthcoming approval of the European Union’s 19th set of punitive measures against Russia, send “a clear signal from both sides of the Atlantic that we will keep up collective pressure on the aggressor.”
The United States introduced fresh sanctions on Wednesday targeting Russia’s two biggest oil enterprises, Rosneft and Lukoil, citing Moscow’s “lack of serious commitment” to peace efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
In a declaration, the Treasury Department explained that the sanctions focus on Russia’s energy industry to “degrade the Kremlin’s ability to raise revenue for its war machine” and “support its weakened economy.”
“Appreciated this evening’s call with @SecScottBessent and the Treasury decision to sanction major Russian oil companies in the face of Russia’s lack of commitment to the peace process,” for Ukraine, von der Leyen stated on the US social media platform X.
She further noted that the American sanctions, along with the forthcoming approval of the European Union’s 19th set of punitive measures against Russia, send “a clear signal from both sides of the Atlantic that we will keep up collective pressure on the aggressor.”
The United States introduced fresh sanctions on Wednesday targeting Russia’s two biggest oil enterprises, Rosneft and Lukoil, citing Moscow’s “lack of serious commitment” to peace efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
In a declaration, the Treasury Department explained that the sanctions focus on Russia’s energy industry to “degrade the Kremlin’s ability to raise revenue for its war machine” and “support its weakened economy.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment