Japan Needs Foreign Workers, Not Takaichi's Hyper-Nationalism

MENAFN - Asia Times) Sanae Takaichi has made history by becoming Japan's first female prime minister. However, this was hardly a win for feminist or progressive politics.

Takaichi is a right-wing ultraconservative whose policy positions derive from traditionalist perspectives on the role of women, Japanese history and society more broadly.

She has the same anti-immigrant positions as conservatives and right-wing populists the world over, defending“national identity and traditional values”, while emphasizing the importance of strong economic growth.

Far from solving Japan's economic problems, however, policies that restrict immigration tend to cause labor shortages and inflation.

Japan is the canary in the coalmine for many developed countries suffering a demographic crisis due to falling birth rates. Japan's population has declined for 16 consecutive years.

Unless Takaichi adopts a more pragmatic approach on immigration, her tenure could be one of economic stasis and relative decline.

How did Takaichi become prime minister?

Takaichi was elected leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party earlier this month. Her rise to prime minister was delayed, however, when the LDP's junior partner, the Komeito party, withdrew from the governing coalition over the LDP's handling of a political funding scandal.

The LDP has minorities in both the upper and lower houses of Japan's Diet, or parliament, and requires coalition partners to govern.

After extensive negotiations that will require compromises from all sides, the right-wing Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, agreed to support Takaichi and her LDP-led government.