403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Reports Unprecedented Surge in Measles Cases
(MENAFN) The United States has reported 1,618 measles cases this year, including three fatalities, marking the highest outbreak since 1992, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Of these cases, 1,595 were identified across 42 domestic jurisdictions, while 23 involved international visitors, the CDC detailed. The current total is the largest since 1992, when 2,126 measles infections were recorded.
Among those affected, 198 patients—about 12 percent—required hospitalization, with 95 of those hospitalized being children under five years old. Tragically, three deaths have been attributed to the disease so far.
The CDC emphasized that “92 percent of measles cases in the United States occurred among people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.”
Public health officials warn that this sharp increase signals a significant measles resurgence and highlights the critical need for maintaining high vaccination rates.
Of these cases, 1,595 were identified across 42 domestic jurisdictions, while 23 involved international visitors, the CDC detailed. The current total is the largest since 1992, when 2,126 measles infections were recorded.
Among those affected, 198 patients—about 12 percent—required hospitalization, with 95 of those hospitalized being children under five years old. Tragically, three deaths have been attributed to the disease so far.
The CDC emphasized that “92 percent of measles cases in the United States occurred among people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.”
Public health officials warn that this sharp increase signals a significant measles resurgence and highlights the critical need for maintaining high vaccination rates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment