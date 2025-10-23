403
NATO Chief Believes Putin Can Be Pressured into Talks
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte declared on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be persuaded to negotiate a ceasefire through “sustained pressure.”
Rutte expressed confidence in bringing Putin to the negotiating table, stating, “I'm absolutely convinced that with sustained pressure, we will be able to get Putin to the table to agree with a ceasefire, and then other talks coming after that.”
He made these remarks during a press briefing at the White House following a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
During their discussion, Rutte and Trump exchanged perspectives on potential ways to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
They also considered NATO’s role and discussed strategies that might encourage Putin to accept a ceasefire agreement.
Rutte emphasized Trump’s influential position and strategic insight, describing him as “the only one who can sit down with Putin and get him to change his calculus and give him a bit of bandwidth to do that.”
Pointing to the US’s revitalized role in providing security assurances to Ukraine, Rutte highlighted the strong collaboration among the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, and key European nations within the framework of these security commitments.
Earlier at the White House, Trump also voiced his frustration over the stalled progress in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.
