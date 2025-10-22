Art US Nation Presents 2025 Award Winner: Stanislav Areshchenko With Unique Art Approach “Brush/Code”.

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Art US Nation Award 2025 - first prize "Contribution to the US contemporary art""Stanislav Areshchenko (artistic name: Artislav) is a famous artist in the UAE, Europe, USA displaying his works in different venues and art exhibitions in Dubai, London, Italy, USA.

Art US Nation presents you a new winner - Stanislav Areshchenko! Stanislav's work was presented at the QATAR International Art Festival, which was attended by 600 of the best artists from 65 countries. Also, Artislav's work was a resounding success at the Prima Biennale d'arte contemporanea della Murgia in Italy. In 2023 Artislav was invited to display his solo exhibition“Beyond the invisible” together with fashion designers in Boccara ART Gallery in Palm Beach, USA. Stanislav's exhibition combined paintings: oil on canvas with painting on fabrics, and modern contemporary models presented his painting on their dresses as part of the whole exhibition. Another successful Stanislav's exhibition of art was held in Dubai (UAE) Mercure Barsha hotel in March 2022.

Joy and happiness run into his veins. Artislav is full of positive energy and curious about everything. But Stanislav Areshchenko has a real soul of an artist and he doesn't observe the world as we do. His mind is attracted by remarkable events, emotions or nature and he paints what he feels. His feelings are transposed into a fantasy world where reality explodes into each detail in vibrant colors or a play of light and shade. Without attending any specific art classes, Artislav has a real innate impressive technique, that he illustrates in his personal Master Classes (Brush/Code) and his talent arises in each of his artwork. Inspired by Salvatore Dali, his draftsmanship is precise and reveals striking and bizarre images to open an ocean of thoughts. His paintings, and different art styles drive various emotions.

He teaches how to use coffee and wine and create unforgettable memorable pieces of art. Very soon he was noticed by Art US Nation Association as an extraordinary artist known for combining various styles, including oil painting, acrylic painting, graffiti, and NFT (Non-Fungible Token) art, oil art on fashion dresses, body art, facial art. Artislav gained significant recognition for his digital artwork and became one of the pioneers in the NFT art movement. His Master Class (Brush/Code) contains a special technique of NFT art, which brought him immense attention. His other style: Graffiti and Street Art: Artislav has a background in graffiti and street art, which is evident in some of his earlier works. He incorporates elements of urban aesthetics, bold colors, and expressive brushstrokes to create visually striking compositions. This influence adds an urban and rebellious touch to his art.

Stanislav has unique techniques in Oil and Acrylic Painting: These artworks showcase his versatility as an artist, allowing him to explore different techniques, textures, and styles. From abstract and expressionist pieces to more realistic and detailed works, Areshchenko traditional paintings demonstrate his adaptability across various mediums. Stanislav's ability to seamlessly merge different styles and mediums, from digital art and NFTs to traditional painting and graffiti, fashion runways and body art has contributed to his widespread acclaim. His groundbreaking exploration of NFT art and the integration of various artistic approaches has played a significant role in shaping the contemporary art landscape. As a result, Artislav was granted a special prize – Award from Art US Nation 2025! Previously he was winner of the ceremony“Person of the Year 2021” in nomination:“Contribution to the NFT/digital art” in Moscow, Russia (2021).

He was invited as a judge at“The Louvre Museum Competition” in Abu Dhabi in 2022. Artist calls his style:“Brush / Code”. He doesn't have one style – and that is his distinguishing feature, that doesn't have borders and restrictions.“I believe that art and culture play a crucial role in seeing us through these tough times. I am not alone in this belief. The entire cultural community has jumped into action to keep bringing art into our lives. And I am trying to diversify my art”. Art can be a true force of healing; an opportunity to center your mind, escape into your imagination and calm your soul. Now more than ever, we need to find ways to step away from the stress of it all and give ourselves a reprieve time also allows us to view art in a completely new way. This new way Stanislav presents to us!