The Canada Foundation For Innovation Empowers Canada Research Chairs With Research Infrastructure Support

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Government of Canada announced close to $11 million in research infrastructure funding through the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) to support the work of 43 Canada Research Chairs (CRCs) at 27 universities across the country.

These contributions, made through the CFI's John R. Evans Leaders Fund (JELF), will help universities attract and retain top researchers, while the partnership with the CRC program maximizes the impact of Government of Canada investments by supporting both the research and the equipment to carry it out.

Projects being funded through this joint program range from developing more robust and secure artificial intelligence models to finding ways to reprocess waste from mining operations to extract more value and reduce environmental impacts. Some highlights include:



Stronger, longer-lasting materials for the aerospace industry (Quebec): Aerospace and marine industries need durable materials that can withstand extreme conditions such as high heat, pressure and friction. Researchers at the Université de Sherbrooke are exploring new metal alloys that combine the strengths of multiple elements to create protective coatings for components like engines, propellers and landing gear. Using CFI-funded equipment, they will test these coatings to ensure they extend the life of conventional materials under repeated hot-cold cycles or in salty ocean environments.



Thin, flexible and affordable solar panels (British Columbia): Solar technology with a crystal structure borrowed from the mineral perovskite is more flexible, customizable and potentially more affordable to manufacture than traditional silicon-based panels. To push the technology forward, researchers at the University of Victoria will use CFI-funded equipment to precisely cut and connect these solar cells so they work together as one big unit for commercial-scale projects. By focusing on perovskite solar modules, the research team is developing solutions that could reduce Canada's reliance on imported solar technology and strengthen the country's position in the rapidly growing cleantech market.

Modern soil testing for sustainable agriculture (Nova Scotia): Traditional soil testing is slow and costly, making it challenging for farmers and governments to regularly monitor soil health. Researchers at Dalhousie University are using CFI-funded light-based technologies to rapidly and affordably analyze soil properties, including nutrient content and carbon storage - a key factor in climate change. They are leading a nationwide initiative to build the Canadian Soil Spectral Library, which will modernize Canada's soil data infrastructure, improving our ability to track this finite resource, support precision agriculture and contribute to global soil science.



Quote

“Our partnership with the Canada Research Chairs program ensures that Government of Canada investments have the greatest possible impact. By attracting and retaining top researchers and providing them with the cutting-edge tools and infrastructure they need to pursue bold ideas and advance innovation in areas that matter most, we're working together to build a more resilient Canada.”

– Sylvain Charbonneau, President and CEO, Canada Foundation for Innovation

Quick facts



These research infrastructure investments are part of $690 million of Government of Canada funding being announced today, which supports science, researchers and students. Read about the other research initiatives being announced here.

Projects supported through the John R. Evans Leaders Fund (JELF) will also receive additional funding through the CFI's Infrastructure Operating Fund (IOF) to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the research infrastructure. The total investment of $10,979,852 includes $2,533,812 from the IOF.

The CFI typically contributes up to 40 percent of a project's research infrastructure costs. Research institutions secure the remaining 60 percent through partnerships with provincial and territorial governments, industry and other public, private and not-for-profit organizations. By attracting co-funding from strategic partners, this unique funding model optimizes the Government of Canada's investments in research infrastructure.



