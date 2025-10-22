Endoacustica Europe Launches Next-Generation GPS Wristwatch Mobile Phone For Kids

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 22, 2025 5:32 am - Endoacustica Europe, a global leader in innovative surveillance and communication technology, proudly introduces its latest breakthrough product - the GPS Wristwatch Mobile Phone for Kids.

A New Era of Child Safety and Connectivity

In today's fast-paced world, child safety is a top priority for every parent. The newly launched GPS watch for kids from Endoacustica offers the perfect fusion of communication, tracking, and comfort. This kids smartwatch is not just another gadget - it's an essential safety tool built to protect children while granting parents reassurance at all times.

With its built-in GPS antenna and compatibility with GPS + aGPS + LBS positioning systems, the device provides real-time location tracking with exceptional accuracy - between 5 to 15 meters via GPS and up to 1000 meters with LBS backup. Parents can monitor their child's location via an intuitive smartphone app or receive instant updates through SMS, ensuring they're always informed, no matter where they are.

Seamless Communication with Two-Way Calling

The GPS wristwatch mobile phone for kids goes beyond location tracking - it allows seamless two-way communication between parents and children. With support for micro SIM cards and GSM 900/1800 MHz bands, this smartwatch functions like a mini mobile phone. Children can make and receive calls directly from their wrist, while parents can pre-set trusted contact numbers to ensure security and prevent unauthorized communication.

In emergency situations, the instant SOS button provides immediate assistance. With a single press, the device automatically alerts parents and sends the child's precise location coordinates, allowing rapid response when it matters most.

Smart Features Tailored for Children

Beyond tracking and calling, this GPS watch for kids is thoughtfully designed with child-friendly innovation. The wrist proximity sensor ensures the watch stays securely worn, providing added reassurance to parents. The voice and text message features via the companion app allow easy and safe communication without exposure to internet-based risks or external apps.

Every function-from alarms and notifications to safety alerts-has been optimized for simplicity, making it perfect for children of all ages. Notifications can be received directly via SMS or through the smartphone application, ensuring parents are never out of touch.

Design and Durability: Made for Everyday Adventures

The design philosophy behind the GPS wristwatch mobile phone for kids combines comfort, resilience, and playful aesthetics. Built with high-quality ABS and silicon materials, the watch withstands the daily wear and tear of an active child's routine. Its compact dimensions of 46 x 38 x 17 mm and lightweight body of just 41 grams ensure maximum comfort throughout the day.

The vibrant 1.22-inch color touch display with 240x240 resolution offers clear visibility under all lighting conditions, making navigation and use effortless for kids. The micro USB charging system and the integrated 400mAh lithium battery ensure long-lasting performance, keeping the device active through an entire day of play, school, and exploration.

Simple, Secure, and Compatible

Ease of use is at the core of this product. The GPS wristwatch mobile phone for kids is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems, allowing universal accessibility across devices. Setup is fast and intuitive, with simple syncing between the smartwatch and the companion mobile application. Parents can view location data, manage calls, and set up geofencing alerts-all from their smartphone.

A Perfect Blend of Technology and Trust

As a next-generation kids smart watch, this device redefines what modern parenting tools can achieve. Its blend of durability, design, and digital intelligence makes it an essential gadget for families who value safety, convenience, and constant connectivity.

Whether used for travel, school monitoring, or everyday safety, the GPS wristwatch mobile phone for kids delivers uncompromising reliability backed by robust technology and user-friendly functionality.

About Endoacustica

Endoacustica is a global authority in surveillance, counterintelligence, and secure communications. With decades of experience across corporate, defense, and investigative sectors, the company delivers cutting-edge solutions tailored to security professionals, government agencies, and specialized operators.