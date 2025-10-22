403
Qatari emir holds discussions with Erdogan in Qatar
(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Wednesday as part of his official visit to Qatar.
Following a stop in Kuwait, Erdogan arrived in the Qatari capital on Tuesday at the emir’s invitation. The leaders held a private, one-on-one meeting at the Amiri Diwan.
After their discussion, delegations from Türkiye and Qatar are expected to conduct broader talks and participate in a signing ceremony for multiple bilateral agreements.
Türkiye and Qatar share strong ties rooted in political, economic, and defense cooperation. Their collaboration includes the Tariq Bin Ziyad military base in Doha, operational since 2015, and recent joint efforts to support peace initiatives and humanitarian aid in Gaza.
Qatar is the second stop on Erdogan’s three-day Gulf tour, which also includes Oman.
