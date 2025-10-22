Structural Insulated Panels Market Forecasted To Achieve US $0.56 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Big Is The Structural Insulated Panels Market In 2025?In recent years, there's been steady growth in the market size of structural insulated panels. The value which stood at $0.45 billion in 2024 is projected to increase to $0.46 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. This growth over the historical period can be traced back to a surge in construction activities, higher demand from cold storage facilities, expansion in the e-commerce industry, and a boost in green buildings.

It is anticipated that the market size for structural insulated panels will experience constant growth in the forthcoming years, expanding to $0.56 billion in 2029 with a 4.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the prediction period can be ascribed to mounting urbanization, an enlarging residential sector, and increasing infrastructure investment. Significant forecast period trends encompass advancements in technology, the augmented use of structural insulated panels in modular construction, focus on environmentally-friendly buildings and sustainability, heightened investments, the introduction of novel products, and a surge in mergers and acquisitions.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Structural Insulated Panels Market?

The heightened focus on eco-friendly structures is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the structural insulated panels market. This kind of panel system provides remarkable thermal resistance and insulation abilities, allowing the building's outer covering to control the heating, cooling, and humidity with less energy consumption for heating and cooling. For example, in February 2023, the Canada Green Building Council, a Canadian organization that advocates for eco-friendly building methods, reported that Canada secured the third position worldwide on the annual Top 10 Countries and Regions for LEED certification in 2022. Additionally, Canada approved 248 projects, accounting for over 5.3 million gross square meters (GSM) of LEED space, illustrating its robust dedication to sustainable building in comparison to most other nations. Hence, the escalating focus on green buildings is spurring the growth of the structural insulated panels market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Structural Insulated Panels Industry?

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Structural Insulated Panels Market In The Future?

Key players in the structural insulated panels (SIPs) market are prioritizing innovative advancements such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) software to boost energy efficiency and minimize the time spent on construction, thus fostering eco-friendly building methods. Building Information Modeling (BIM) software is a digital instrument employed by the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sectors to streamline the design, planning, and details of building and infrastructure projects. For instance, in January 2022, Lithuania's software firm, ARKANCE LITHUANIA, introduced the first-ever BIM software functional for automating the design and paperwork of complete building coverings with insulated sandwich panels in Autodesk Revit. This software is projected to augment productivity amongst architects and engineers by computerizing repetitive jobs and guaranteeing adherence to building norms.

What Segments Are Covered In The Structural Insulated Panels Market Report?

The structural insulated panels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Insulation Materials: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Panel, Rigid Polyurethane (PUR), Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panel, Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Extruded Polystyrene Foam Panel, Other Insulation Materials

2) By Facing Material: Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Structural Insulated Panels, Magnesium Oxide (MGO) Board Structural Insulated Panels, Other Facing Materials

3) By Application: Walls And Floors, Roofs, Cold Storage

4) By End User: Residential, Non-Residential

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Structural Insulated Panels Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for Structural Insulated Panels. Its growth is anticipated to be the highest in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The market report for Structural Insulated Panels includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

