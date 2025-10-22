Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss 19 'Tu To Aurat Bhi Nahi Hai': Explosive Fight Between Farhana And Neelam


Bigg Boss 19 turned chaotic as Neelam and Farhana's heated argument shook the kitchen. What began as a taunt over kitchen duties turned into a full-blown verbal war. Neelam lost her temper, hurled her apron, and shouted 'Tu to aurat bhi nahi hai!'-leaving everyone stunned.

