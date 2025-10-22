JEE Main 2026 Registration Dates Announced: Apply For Engineering Admissions In Nits, Iits

JEE Main Registration 2026: Important news for students preparing for admission to engineering colleges. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2026). This exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be from January 21 to 30, 2026, while the second session will be held from April 1 to 10, 2026. Through this exam, admissions are granted to BE, B.Tech courses in NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and other engineering colleges across the country.

When will JEE Main 2026 registration begin?

According to the information released by NTA, online registration for the first session will start in October 2025, while the application process for the second session will begin in the last week of January 2026. Candidates are advised to keep necessary documents handy and fill in all information carefully while applying.

Important NTA guidelines for filling the JEE Main application form

NTA has stated in the notification that during the application, the candidate's name, date of birth, gender, photo, and address will be directly fetched from UIDAI (Aadhaar). However, the candidate will have to fill in the father's, mother's, or guardian's name separately, as this information is not recorded in Aadhaar. The agency has also clarified that if a discrepancy is found between the name on the Aadhaar card and the 10th-grade marksheet, candidates will be given an option to correct it during the application process.

What happens after passing the JEE Main exam?

JEE Main is the country's largest engineering entrance exam. Students who pass Paper 1 of this exam can appear for the JEE Advanced exam, which leads to admission in IITs. Therefore, this exam is considered the first major step for lakhs of students towards an engineering career.

How to apply for JEE Main 2026?

If you want to appear for this exam, follow the simple steps given below-



First, go to the official NTA website nic.

Click on the“New Registration” link on the homepage.

Enter your necessary details like name, date of birth, email, and mobile number.

Create login credentials and fill out the form carefully. Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form.