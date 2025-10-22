403
United Airlines Flight Gets Struck by Mysterious Object
(MENAFN) A United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 was reportedly hit by an unidentified object while in the air, with some speculating that it could have been space debris.
United Flight 1093 departed from Denver, Colorado, on Thursday with 140 passengers onboard, heading to Los Angeles. Approximately 40 minutes into the flight, the aircraft unexpectedly began to descend while flying over Utah and was diverted to Salt Lake City.
Images shared on social media, though not verified, appear to show damage to the plane’s fuselage and broken cockpit glass, along with visible blood on the pilot’s arm.
According to an aviation news outlet, the captain indicated that the aircraft had been struck by "space debris."
The outlet further reported that investigators are considering the possibility that the plane collided with a fragment of a weather balloon.
Passenger Heather Ramsey told a news agency that the crew announced over the intercom that the plane had “collided with an object.”
On Sunday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that it was investigating a cracked windscreen on the aircraft.
United Airlines acknowledged the damage to the windshield but refrained from providing additional details.
