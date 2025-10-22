Global Window And Door Frame Market To Reach $174.05 Billion At A Steady 7% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Large Will The Window and Door Frame Market Be By 2025?In recent times, there has been substantial growth in the market size of window and door frames. The market is predicted to ascend from a value of $124.13 billion in 2024 to $132.76 billion in 2025, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors such as a surge in construction activities, trends in urbanization, renovation and remodeling practices, requirements for energy efficiency, and architectural trends are responsible for the historic period growth.

The market size for window and door frames is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the coming years, eventually reaching $174.05 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be linked to numerous factors such as the implementation of sustainable building methods, integration with smart homes, the thriving replacement market, emphasis on security aspects, customization opportunities, and strict regulations. Noteworthy trends predicted for the forecast period consist of enhancement in security features, the option for bespoke architectural design flexibility, the adoption of high-performance glass, and the use of prefabrication and modular building techniques.

Download a free sample of the window and door frame market report:



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Window and Door Frame Market Landscape?

The surge in new construction activities is predicted to boost the expansion of the window and door frame market. Construction activities encompass all endeavors that involve combining different components to fabricate a structure in line with an intricate plan and design. Window and door frames form an integral part of this construction, essential for securing windows and doors, as well as contributing to the building's structural and aesthetic appeal. For instance, statistics from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, an arm of the Government of India, show that as of January 2022, the growth rate of the construction sector was 10.7%, a rise from the 8.6% growth rate recorded in 2021. In a similar vein, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that in 2022, in the US, there have been 1,696,000 residential house permits issued each month, with 1,549,000 residential construction starts and 1,465,000 residential homes completing construction. This explains how the uptick in newfound construction activities serves as a primary catalyst driving the window and door frame market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Window and Door Frame Market?

Major players in the Window and Door Frame include:

. JELD-WEN Inc.

. Associated Materials LLC

. Masonite International Corporation

. Andersen Corporation

. Spectus Window Systems Ltd.

. Pella Corporation

. Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

. Schuco International KG

. Saudi Aluminium Industries Company

. PGT Innovations Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Window and Door Frame Market?

The prevailing trend in the window and door frame market is centered on technological innovation. This is a strategy many market-leading companies are employing to have a competitive edge. In a recent development, Tata Steel Tubes, a renowned steel tube producer from India, unveiled a new product called Tata EzyFit in February 2022. This newly introduced brand comes with sustainable and robust options specifically designed for window and door frames. These tubes, made from recyclable YST-210 grade steel, boast an impressive strength-to-weight ratio, making them ideal for precise alignment and welding. The Tata EzyFit frames, available in both single and double-door sizes, are resistant to termites, weather-damage, and require no maintenance. They present a durable and aesthetically pleasing alternative to conventional wooden frames, fitting for homes and ventilation requirements.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Window and Door Frame Market

The window and door frame market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Door Frame, Window Frame

2) By Material: UPVC, Wood, Metal, Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Specialized Stores, Distributor, Online, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Door Frame: Interior Door Frame, Exterior Door Frame

2) By Window Frame: Fixed Window Frame, Casement Window Frame, Sliding Window Frame, Awning Window Frame, Bay Or Bow Window Frame

View the full window and door frame market report:



Window and Door Frame Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the window and door frame market was predominantly led by the Asia-Pacific region. The projected growth for this region was also highlighted. The report encompassed several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Window and Door Frame Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Doors Global Market Report 2025

report/doors-global-market-report

Window Film Global Market Report 2025

report/window-film-global-market-report

Insulating Glass Window Global Market Report 2025

report/insulating-glass-window-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: