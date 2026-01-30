Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KP Loses 53Pc Revenue Amid Trade Closure With Afghanistan

2026-01-30 04:01:31
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistani media report that since October, the closure of trade routes between Pakistan and Afghanistan has caused a 53.02 percent decline in revenue for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the Dawn newspaper, the shutdown has significantly affected the province's finances, with Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) revenues falling from 7.42 billion rupees during the same period last year to 3.48 billion rupees in the current fiscal year.

The report added that Mazammil Aslam, financial advisor to the Chief Minister of KP, requested an urgent joint meeting between provincial and federal officials in a four-page letter to Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal.

The meeting is expected to assess the impact of the revenue shortfall on KP's economy and examine challenges faced by traders and exporters, including delayed payments and reduced business activities.

