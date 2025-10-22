Lianhe Sowell Secures $105 Million To Build AI Robot Manufacturing Base In UAE

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Lianhe Sowell signs $105 million funding deal to build AI robot manufacturing and R&D base in UAE

October 22, 2025 by Sam Francis

Lianhe Sowell International Group – also known as Sowell Robot – has signed a non-binding term sheet for $105 million in financing with Excellent Capital Investments (ECI), a European infrastructure investment fund, to establish its first artificial intelligence-powered robot manufacturing and research and development base in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the company, the planned investment marks“a significant step” in Lianhe Sowell's global intelligent manufacturing strategy.

Total investment in the UAE project is estimated at about $132.5 million, with Lianhe Sowell contributing 20 percent as cornerstone investment and ECI providing the remaining 80 percent, or $105 million, in the form of structured senior secured credit support. The term sheet remains subject to due diligence, documentation, and final approval.

Lianhe Sowell described the partnership as demonstrating strong recognition from international capital markets of its technical expertise and global operational capabilities.

The Nasdaq-listed company said the UAE project will serve as a benchmark for high-end Chinese manufacturing expansion overseas.

Strategically located between Asia, Europe, and Africa, the UAE offers geographic advantages and a business-friendly environment, which Lianhe Sowell intends to leverage to create an integrated AI robot base combining R&D, production, sales, and export operations.

The company estimates the project construction period will take about 18 months. Once operational, the site is expected to produce several thousand AI robots per year and create more than 2,000 high-skill local jobs.

Lianhe Sowell also plans to establish a robotics technology training and certification center to support local talent development and promote industrial automation and green manufacturing across the Middle East.

The company said the AI painting robots developed at the new facility will be used across multiple sectors, including automotive, construction, aviation, rail transportation, marine, and new energy, aligning with the UAE's Industry 4.0 strategy.

Lianhe Sowell added that the financing marks its official entry into a new phase of international intelligent manufacturing and highlights the UAE's emerging role as a key node in the global AI manufacturing ecosystem.

The company stated that it will use this initiative as a starting point to further expand its presence across the Middle East and global markets, and to advance collaboration in the automation industry chain. It described the partnership as“not merely a financing partnership-it represents a redefinition of the global industrial landscape”.

By integrating global capital, technology, and market resources, and using the UAE as a strategic hub, Lianhe Sowell aims to strengthen its position as a leading representative of Chinese smart manufacturing on the international stage.

Lianhe Sowell International Group provides industrial vision and robotics solutions, specializing in smart transportation, industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and machine vision.