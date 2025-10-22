403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Celebrate World Vegan Day with SKM’D Café with Fresh Flavours, Feel-Good Vibes and Conscious Living
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) In celebration of World Vegan Day on November 1, SKM’D Café invites Dubai’s wellness lovers and food enthusiasts to embrace the art of mindful eating with two vibrant, plant-powered creations — each designed to nourish the body and delight the senses.
A homegrown concept born in Dubai, SKM’D Café continues to champion wholesome, globally inspired dining with a focus on freshness, community, and conscious living. This year, the café shines a spotlight on two vegan favourites that capture its sunny, feel-good ethos:
Vegan Vietnamese Wrap — Bursting with colour and crunch, this wholesome wrap layers carrots, coriander, red cabbage, cucumber, basil, mint, rice noodles, and tofu, all drizzled in SKM’D’s signature peanut sauce. Light yet deeply flavourful, it’s a global bite that speaks to the café’s passion for freshness and creativity.
Roasted Vegetables Bowl — a wholesome, flavour-packed medley of pumpkin, eggplant, zucchini, cauliflower, and sweet potato, served with quinoa, toasted almonds, and a drizzle of sweet soy and peanut sauce.
With locations at Kite Beach and Town Square, SKM’D Café brings together Dubai’s diverse community in spaces that celebrate connection — whether you’re watching the waves roll in or sharing a wholesome lunch with friends after a workout.
Join SKM’D Café this World Vegan Day to celebrate plant-based living, community, and the joy of good food done right — one colourful plate at a time.
A homegrown concept born in Dubai, SKM’D Café continues to champion wholesome, globally inspired dining with a focus on freshness, community, and conscious living. This year, the café shines a spotlight on two vegan favourites that capture its sunny, feel-good ethos:
Vegan Vietnamese Wrap — Bursting with colour and crunch, this wholesome wrap layers carrots, coriander, red cabbage, cucumber, basil, mint, rice noodles, and tofu, all drizzled in SKM’D’s signature peanut sauce. Light yet deeply flavourful, it’s a global bite that speaks to the café’s passion for freshness and creativity.
Roasted Vegetables Bowl — a wholesome, flavour-packed medley of pumpkin, eggplant, zucchini, cauliflower, and sweet potato, served with quinoa, toasted almonds, and a drizzle of sweet soy and peanut sauce.
With locations at Kite Beach and Town Square, SKM’D Café brings together Dubai’s diverse community in spaces that celebrate connection — whether you’re watching the waves roll in or sharing a wholesome lunch with friends after a workout.
Join SKM’D Café this World Vegan Day to celebrate plant-based living, community, and the joy of good food done right — one colourful plate at a time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment