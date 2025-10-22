403
Romanian Intelligence Foils Russian-Led Sabotage Attempt
(MENAFN) Romania's domestic intelligence agency, the SRI, announced on Tuesday that it had successfully prevented a sabotage mission believed to be orchestrated by Russian intelligence operatives on Romanian territory.
According to the SRI, the scheme centered on two Ukrainian nationals who operated under the “direct coordination of Russian operatives.”
These individuals allegedly sought to place incendiary explosives—disguised as parcels—at the Bucharest offices of Nova Post, a Ukrainian courier service.
The attempted sabotage reportedly occurred between October 14 and 15. During this period, the suspects entered Romania from Poland, bringing with them two packages that contained makeshift explosive and incendiary devices.
These devices, hidden inside automobile components and headphones, were engineered to be detonated remotely, the intelligence agency stated.
Specialized teams from the SRI were able to locate and defuse the explosives before activation, thereby averting what authorities characterized as either an “intentional or accidental ignition.”
Initial forensic analysis indicated that the devices contained thermite and barium nitrate—chemicals commonly associated with sabotage activities previously linked to Russian intelligence operations across Europe.
The suspects also utilized “counter-surveillance techniques typical of intelligence services,” according to the SRI.
Investigative findings reportedly verify that the two suspects belong to a broader, Russian-controlled network focused on undermining European infrastructure. Comparable sabotage attempts have earlier targeted Nova Post locations in other nations.
