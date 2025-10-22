Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Finland Set To Visit Kazakhstan

2025-10-22 02:05:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 22. President of Finland Alexander Stubb will pay an official visit to Astana on October 29 at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakh president.

During the visit, the two leaders are expected to hold talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing key issues on the global and regional agenda.

The meeting follows their previous discussion on September 24 on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where the two presidents exchanged views on bilateral and international matters.

At that time, Tokayev expressed confidence that Stubb's upcoming visit would help to unlock the full potential of trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland.

