President Of Finland Set To Visit Kazakhstan
During the visit, the two leaders are expected to hold talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing key issues on the global and regional agenda.
The meeting follows their previous discussion on September 24 on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where the two presidents exchanged views on bilateral and international matters.
At that time, Tokayev expressed confidence that Stubb's upcoming visit would help to unlock the full potential of trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland.
