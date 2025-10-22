Calm Autumn Days Ahead As Mild Weather Holds Through Saturday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- Mild, comfortable weather will continue across the country through Saturday, with light breezes and scattered clouds marking the final days of the week, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Wednesday, the weather will be moderate in most regions and relatively warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by light northeasterly to northwesterly winds.A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Thursday, keeping conditions pleasant across most areas and warmer in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Southeasterly winds will shift to northwesterly in the afternoon, remaining gentle to moderate.Friday will bring a slight drop in temperatures, returning them to seasonal averages. The day will feature mild conditions in most parts of the country and moderate weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with medium and high clouds drifting across the sky. Northwesterly winds will be moderate, occasionally active.By Saturday, stable autumn weather will persist, with mild temperatures, light northwesterly winds, and a touch of cloud cover over southern regions.Temperature readings for Wednesday show highs and lows of 29 and 17 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 27 and 15 in West Amman, 26 and 16 in the northern highlands, and 27 and 14 in the Sharah highlands.In desert areas, temperatures will range between 32 and 15 degrees, while the plains are expected to record 30 and 16 degrees. The northern Jordan Valley will see 34 and 20 degrees, compared to 35 and 24 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley.Around the Dead Sea, temperatures will reach 35 and 23 degrees, and 36 and 24 degrees in Aqaba.