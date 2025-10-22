How Estore Factory Helped A Jewelry Brand Achieve A 606.6% Increase In ROI

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 21, 2025 6:56 am - eStore Factory partnered with a Melbourne-based Kitchen & Homeware brand to optimize its Amazon PPC strategy.

eStore Factory is proud to announce a major success story with the Jewelry brand, renowned for its elegant, Italian-inspired pieces. In just one month, eStore Factory helped significantly improve its Amazon advertising performance. By optimizing PPC campaigns, eStore Factory helped reduce their Advertising Cost of Sale (ACoS) by 53% and increase PPC sales by 24%. This success resulted from a combination of smart budget allocation, strategic bid adjustments, and more targeted ad placements, all supported for the brand to improve Amazon ranking strategy.

The Jewelry brand is known for high-quality, hypoallergenic jewelry, and faced challenges with its Amazon ads. Despite having strong organic visibility, their ad spend was high without generating a proportional return. "The key to success on Amazon is maximizing every dollar spent, and that's what we were able to do," said Jimi Patel, founder of eStore Factory. "With the right adjustments, even a small shift in strategy can lead to dramatic results."

Before partnering with eStore Factory, the brand's ACoS was an unsustainable 81.53%. Their ads were not delivering the results they hoped for, despite the strong appeal of their products. The brand was spending too much on ads, and the sales were not matching the investment. This is where eStore Factory came in to implement a more focused strategy.

The first step was to segment the campaigns by product price. By dividing the campaigns into price-based categories, it became easier for eStore Factory to track performance and allocate the advertising budget more effectively. Rather than spreading the budget thin across all product categories, the focus was placed on high-priced items that had a higher return potential. This not only reduced the overall spend but also drove higher revenue from fewer clicks.

Patel added,“When you focus on high-value products, the return is often much greater with less effort. We identified the products that had the best potential for revenue and allocated the budget where it would have the most impact.”

Another key change was the use of negative keywords. eStore Factory implemented these to prevent ads from showing up in irrelevant search results, saving money and ensuring ads only reached customers who were more likely to convert. "Negative keywords are a simple but powerful tool to ensure that your ad budget is being used effectively," Patel explained.

In addition to adjusting the targeting, eStore Factory also made bid adjustments based on campaign performance using Amazon PPC optimization strategy. Instead of keeping bids fixed, the team adjusted them dynamically, ensuring the budget was allocated to the most successful campaigns and keywords. This allowed this jewelry brand to get the best value for its advertising spend.

The results were immediate and significant

May 2025

Total sales: $5,151

PPC sales: $2,555

ACoS: 81.53%

June 2025

Total sales: $4,126.96

PPC sales: $3,164

ACoS: 38.47%

“We didn't just reduce the ACoS,” Patel said.“We also helped them to generate more revenue with fewer clicks. It's not about spending more; it's about spending smartly.”

The drop in ACoS meant the brand was spending less on ads while getting better results. This allowed the brand to reallocate the savings into other areas of the business, including product development and broader marketing efforts. This shift also helped them become more sustainable in their advertising practices, avoiding wasteful spend.

For the brand, the partnership with eStore Factory didn't just lead to improved ad metrics; it changed the way they approached Amazon advertising. Rather than seeing ads as an additional cost, they now view them as an essential part of the business strategy that can drive meaningful returns.

Patel shared,“What this demonstrates is that Amazon advertising isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. It's all about continuously optimizing and adjusting to get the best results. This story is proof that with the right strategy, you can get a huge return on your investment.”

Looking forward, eStore Factory will continue to support this jewelry brand, helping them refine their ad strategies and ensure they stay ahead of the competition. With ongoing analysis and optimization, it aims to further increase their ad performance while continuing to grow their presence on Amazon.

“By focusing on smart ad strategies, we're confident that the brand will continue to see positive results,” Patel concluded.“The improvements they've already seen in such a short amount of time prove that the right approach can lead to lasting growth.”

The success story of this jewelry brand with eStore Factory showcases the importance of using data-driven strategies to improve Amazon advertising performance. By focusing on smarter budget allocation, targeted campaigns, and continuous optimization, any Amazon seller can see similar success. With the right support, brands can reduce waste, increase sales, and grow their businesses on the platform.

About eStore Factory

eStore Factory is an award-winning eCommerce agency listed on Amazon's SPN network, top-rated on Upwork, Clutch, and Trustpilot, and named one of the "Top 10 Amazon Consultants in the World" by Times Business News.

Since 2014, we have been helping brands of all sizes navigate the complex and cumbersome Amazon marketplace. From humble beginnings, we've grown to a remote team of 50+ problem-solving Amazon advertising consultants with diverse experience and a broad skill set. Our team will work with you at every stage of your Amazon business, be it inception, maintenance, or troubleshooting.