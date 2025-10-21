Law Firms Losing Millions To Google Business Profile Hijackings As Scammers Exploit Verification Loopholes

MENAFN - GetNews)A Chicago personal injury attorney noticed client calls dropping significantly. Nearly three weeks passed before he discovered why: scammers had seized control of his Google Business Profile and were routing inquiries to a lead broker selling cases to competitors. By the time he regained control, the hijacking had cost his firm an estimated $200,000 in lost case opportunities.

He's not alone. Across North America, law firms are falling victim to a rapidly growing cyber threat that doesn't involve data breaches or ransomware, but the financial damage rivals both. Criminals are exploiting Google's ownership verification system to hijack business listings, and the legal profession has become a primary target.

"These aren't random attacks," said Alex Mirzaian, a digital marketing strategist monitoring the threat. "The perpetrators specifically target high-value practice areas. Every diverted call can represent thousands, or in wrongful death or mass tort cases, millions in potential case value."

Over 100,000 Businesses Compromised Monthly

Data from multiple local marketing agencies shows more than 100,000 businesses across North America are affected by Google Business Profile hijackings each month, resulting in an estimated $1 billion in economic losses. Law firms practicing personal injury, employment, and family law face disproportionate risk due to the value of each new client.

Profile hijacking attempts have surged 40 percent year-over-year since 2023. Small and mid-sized firms, typically those with fewer than 20 attorneys, are the most frequent targets, as they often lack dedicated IT security teams to monitor their digital presence.

How the Hijacking Works

The attack exploits a weakness in Google's verification process. When someone submits an ownership request for an existing business listing, Google gives the current owner three days to respond via email. If the notification is missed or goes to spam, ownership automatically transfers.

Once in control, attackers make subtle edits: swapping the phone number to a call center, redirecting the website URL to a lead generation form, or marking the firm as "permanently closed." By the time the issue is detected, weeks of potential clients may already be lost.

For personal injury and employment law firms, a 90-day hijacking can result in $1.5 to $4.5 million in lost case value, according to intake volume analysis. Even after recovery, many firms face months of reduced visibility as Google's algorithm slowly restores rankings.

Limited Legal Recourse

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields platforms like Google from liability for third-party content, leaving victims with limited options. Recovery often involves lengthy support escalations and incomplete restorations, while competitors capture rankings and clients in the interim.

Google has not publicly addressed the rising frequency of profile hijackings or announced plans to reform its verification process. Requests for comment on this story were not returned.

"Most law firms think about cybersecurity in terms of client data," Mirzaian said. "But your Google listing is part of your digital identity. Losing control of it can effectively shut down intake overnight."

Warning Signs for Law Firms

Experts recommend monitoring for:



Sudden, unexplained drops in calls or form submissions

Changes to contact details on Google Maps or Search

Unauthorized "Permanently Closed" labels

Ownership or manager access requests from unfamiliar accounts Declines in Maps impressions or ranking position

"Checking your listing once a week isn't enough anymore," Mirzaian warned. "This needs to be treated like a cybersecurity protocol, continuous monitoring, verified access controls, and immediate response procedures."

Call for Platform Reform

Researchers and marketing professionals are urging Google to strengthen verification requirements, implement multi-factor authentication for ownership changes, and introduce faster recovery channels for verified businesses. Until systemic changes are made, vigilance remains the only effective defense.

