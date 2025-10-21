403
Vatican Secretary Of State Condemns Settler Attacks On Christians In West Bank
Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, condemned the actions of settlers against Christians in the West Bank.
Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of a meeting in Rome on global religious freedoms, Parolin described the situation as "extremely complex" and expressed his inability to understand the motives behind attacks on peaceful Christians living normal lives.
He emphasized that such acts are "completely unacceptable," referring specifically to harassment faced by Christians in the town of Taybeh at the hands of Jewish settlers.
Regarding recent developments in Gaza, which threaten to undermine the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Parolin stated that the Holy See is concerned about the truce's future but still hopes for the success of the peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
