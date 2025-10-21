Larisa R. G. Desantis

Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, Vanderbilt University

The DeSantis DREAM Lab is focused on conducting interdisciplinary research aimed at understanding ecological and evolutionary responses to global change, at a variety of spatial and temporal scales. Specifically, we use modern, historic, and fossil records to inform ecologists and conservation biologists about floral and faunal responses to climate change. Short-term ecological and geochemical studies provide the framework from which we can understand how stable isotopes and dental microwear record floral and faunal dynamics, while clarifying the ecology of extant mammals. The fossil record subsequently extends the temporal scale at which we can ask questions pertaining to competition, long-term responses to environmental change, and conditions facilitating species-level extinctions.



2025–present Fellow in Biology, Guggenheim Foundation

2018–present Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, Vanderbilt University 2009–2018 Assistant Professor of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Vanderbilt University



2009 University of Florida, Ph.D.

2003 Yale University, M.E.M. 2000 University of California, Berkeley, B.S.



Society of Vertebrate Paleontology Society of Conservation Biology

