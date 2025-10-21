Opentech Alliance Partners With Trachte Building Systems, Trac-Rite Door And Makorabco

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the global PropTech leader in self storage, today announced a new partnership with Trachte Building Systems, Trac-Rite Door Inc., and MakoRabco, three of the industry's most trusted names in self storage construction and manufacturing. The collaboration streamlines the purchase and installation of INSOMNIAC SmartLockelectronic locks, giving operators a simpler, more coordinated path to deploying next-generation keyless entry and access automation from day one.

Through the new partnership, operators building with any of the three brands can purchase SmartLocks directly as part of their facility's construction package - eliminating the need to coordinate multiple vendors and timelines. For projects utilizing Trac-Rite doors, operators gain an additional advantage: doors can be factory pre-punched for the SmartLock hardware, ensuring a faster, cleaner installation that helps operators save on install costs and delivers a reliable and frictionless tenant experience from the moment the facility opens.

“Consumers prefer keyless entry in most facets of their life - their self storage unit is no exception. Developing a self storage facility today without keyless entry and Wi-Fi service throughout the property is just setting yourself up for an expensive upgrade in the near future,” said Robert Chiti, CEO of OpenTech Alliance.“By partnering with Trachte, Trac-Rite, and MakoRabco, we're making it very easy for developers and owners to future proof their facility, have a competitive advantage over older facilities and potentially get higher rents.”

The collaboration underscores a shared focus across all four companies: delivering quality, efficiency, and innovation to self storage owners and operators. With SmartLocks available directly through Trachte, Trac-Rite, and MakoRabco, customers can integrate access control, Wi-Fi service, and keyless entry technology earlier in their project planning - simplifying logistics and reducing costs.

“Our goal has always been to make it easier for operators to build and manage high-quality facilities,” said Brad Relford, President & CEO of Trachte Building Systems.“By working with OpenTech and the Trachte Building Systems family of brands - Trachte, Trac-Rite, MakoRabco, and Renew-Rite - we're able to provide customers with a complete, integrated solution. From design, building and door manufacturing to SmartLock installation, every component is designed to work together seamlessly.”

Operators attending the upcoming TSSA Big Ideas Conference in Austin, Texas (October 29–31) will have the opportunity to see the companies' hardware in person and meet directly with representatives from OpenTech, Trachte, Trac-Rite, and MakoRabco to learn more about the benefits of this new partnership.

To learn more about the collaboration or to begin planning SmartLock integration into your next build, contact OpenTech Alliance at opentechalliance or reach out to your Trachte, Trac-Rite, or MakoRabco representative.