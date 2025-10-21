Mike Duggan

Lecturer in Digital Culture and Technology, King's College London

Mike works in the Digital Humanities Department at King's College London. He holds a PhD in Cultural Geography from Royal Holloway University of London, working in partnership with the Ordnance Survey on studying everyday digital mapping practices. His research is primarily interested in the tensions and contradictions that emerge when we examine how digital society and technology is theorised alongside how everyday life is lived. This has manifested in research about digital mapping practices, the lived experiences of the sharing economy and video conferencing during the pandemic. He is the editor-in-chief of the Livingmaps Review, a bi-annual journal for radical and critical cartography, which welcomes a range of submission styles from academics, artists, activists and others interested in maps and mapping practices.

2017–2025 Lecturer in Digital Culture and Technology, King's College London



2017 Royal Holloway, PhD Cultural Geography 2013 Royal Holloway, MA Cultural Geography (Distinction)

