Robotize And Nord Modules Unveil New Gopal P35 AMR To Transform Intralogistics Automation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Robotize partners with Nord Modules to launch 'game-changing' autonomous mobile robot

October 21, 2025 by Sam Francis

Robotize, the innovator behind the GoPal Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) series, and Nord Modules, the expert in modular transfer solutions, have formed a new strategic partnership and have launched their first joint product: the GoPal P35 AMR powered by the Nord Quick Mover 260 module.

This dynamic duo brings the best of both worlds together: Robotize's cutting-edge AMR technology and Nord Modules' intelligent, plug-and-play transfer modules. The result? A sleek, smart, and powerful solution that takes intralogistics automation to the next level.

The GoPal P35 with the Nord Quick Mover 260 can pick up, transport and deliver payloads up to 260 kg (570 lbs) from conveyors, lifters, and workstations, while safely navigating busy production and warehouse environments.

Together, they create a ready-to-deploy solution that slashes manual handling, eliminates workflow bottlenecks, and supercharges productivity – all while being incredibly easy to integrate and scale.

Roberto Giannetti, global VP sales and marketing at Robotize, says:“This partnership is about bringing customers a smarter, faster, and more flexible way to move goods. With the GoPal P35 and the Nord Quick Mover 260, we're making automation simpler and more accessible than ever.”

Erik Mønster, CEO at Nord Modules, says:“We're combining forces to deliver a product that doesn't just improve efficiency, it transforms the entire workflow. It's a game-changer for factories, warehouses, and logistics hubs.”

The GoPal P35 with Nord Quick Mover 260 is more than a product – it is the first milestone in a bold new partnership between Robotize and Nord Modules, with more innovations already on the horizon.