Austria Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025, Featuring A1 Telekom Austria, Magenta Telekom, Drei Austria, Hofer, And Spusu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austria's telecom market offers growth opportunities, especially in mobile data and fixed broadband. Growth is driven by increased smartphone use, 5G adoption, and expanding fiber coverage. The market's competitive landscape and regulatory trends further shape strategic opportunities for stakeholders.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Austria today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Austria.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Report Scope



Total telecom service revenue in Austria will grow at a CAGR of 5.1% across 2024-2029, led by revenue growth in mobile and fixed broadband segments.

Fixed broadband revenue will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over 2024-2029,driven by growth in fiber subscriptions, on the back of initiatives by the government and telcos to expand broadband coverage in the country. Mobile data service revenue will also grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period, driven by increasing smartphone subscriptions as telcos offer smartphone purchase options along with their postpaid plans, growing data consumption and projected growth in adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services and growing mobile data ARPU.

Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage:



A1 Telekom Austria

Magenta Telekom

Drei Austria

Hofer Spusu

