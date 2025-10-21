403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Court Blocks Extradition of Ukrainian Linked to Nord Stream Explosions
(MENAFN) A Polish court has halted the extradition of a Ukrainian individual sought by Germany in relation to the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions, as announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday.
"Polish court denied extradition to Germany of a Ukrainian national suspected of blowing up Nord Stream 2 and released him from custody. And rightly so.
The case is closed," Tusk shared in a post on the social media platform X, owned by a US company.
The 46-year-old suspect, identified as Volodymyr Z. in accordance with Polish privacy laws, was taken into custody near Warsaw in late September.
This arrest followed a German warrant accusing him of being involved in the underwater explosions that caused significant damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.
According to German prosecutors, Volodymyr Z. is a trained diver who was allegedly part of a group responsible for planting explosives on the pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm.
He is one of two Ukrainian nationals Germany is pursuing for extradition in connection with the incident.
Volodymyr Z. faces accusations of sabotage, property destruction, and the damage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline infrastructure.
The Nord Stream pipelines, which had been transporting Russian gas to Europe under the Baltic Sea for years, were severely damaged by powerful explosions shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
He was sought based on a European arrest warrant issued by the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe, facing charges related to constitutional sabotage, property destruction, and the disruption of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Under German law, these offenses could lead to a prison sentence of up to 15 years.
"Polish court denied extradition to Germany of a Ukrainian national suspected of blowing up Nord Stream 2 and released him from custody. And rightly so.
The case is closed," Tusk shared in a post on the social media platform X, owned by a US company.
The 46-year-old suspect, identified as Volodymyr Z. in accordance with Polish privacy laws, was taken into custody near Warsaw in late September.
This arrest followed a German warrant accusing him of being involved in the underwater explosions that caused significant damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.
According to German prosecutors, Volodymyr Z. is a trained diver who was allegedly part of a group responsible for planting explosives on the pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm.
He is one of two Ukrainian nationals Germany is pursuing for extradition in connection with the incident.
Volodymyr Z. faces accusations of sabotage, property destruction, and the damage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline infrastructure.
The Nord Stream pipelines, which had been transporting Russian gas to Europe under the Baltic Sea for years, were severely damaged by powerful explosions shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
He was sought based on a European arrest warrant issued by the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe, facing charges related to constitutional sabotage, property destruction, and the disruption of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Under German law, these offenses could lead to a prison sentence of up to 15 years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment