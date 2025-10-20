Zelensky: Ukraine Working With US To Receive Necessary Number Of Patriot Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state said this in his nightly video address.

"Today, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal also delivered a report, primarily about the outcomes of the Ramstein meeting and new agreements with partners," Zelensky said.

He added that additional support packages would be announced soon.

"Separately – and very specifically – we are working with the United States to ensure that Ukraine still can receive the necessary number of Patriot systems. This is not an easy task, but it is one of the security guarantees for Ukraine – and it will work in the long term," Zelensky said.

He recalled that during his visit to Washington, he held talks with U.S. defense companies that produce both Patriot systems and other weapons essential for Ukraine.

"The willingness to work with Ukraine is fully sufficient – Ukraine is trusted. It is important that there be enough support for this at the political level in Washington," Zelensky said.

Zelensky earlier stated that Ukraine and the United States were preparing a contract for the delivery of 25 Patriot systems.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine