Strategic Partnership Between BIBF and Bahrain Duty Free
(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, 19 October 2025 – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and Bahrain Duty Free have signed a strategic partnership to enhance the management and leadership skills of the company’s employees. The collaboration supports national efforts to train highly qualified professionals to global standards, improving organisational performance and strengthening a culture of excellence across the workplace.
The agreement was signed by Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hameed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, and Mr. Bassam Al Wardi, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director of Bahrain Duty Free, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.
The training programme, which will be conducted at the BIBF campus in Bahrain Bay, will provide Bahrain Duty Free employees with the opportunity to acquire advanced leadership skills and apply modern management practices that reflect the evolving global business landscape. The initiative also supports the company’s strategy to invest in its people, enhance workforce efficiency, and achieve operational excellence.
Commenting on this partnership, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hameed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, stated: “We are pleased to collaborate with Bahrain Duty Free on this pioneering initiative, which reflects both organisations’ commitment to empowering national talent through internationally accredited programmes. This partnership reaffirms the BIBF’s pivotal role in supporting national institutions across various sectors by delivering world-class training that enhances leadership and management capabilities, contributing to the Kingdom’s vision of a knowledge-driven and competitive economy.”
For his part, Mr. Bassam Al Wardi, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director of Bahrain Duty Free, emphasised the importance of this collaboration, saying: “We take pride in our partnership with the BIBF, one of the Kingdom’s leading institutions in professional training and leadership development. This collaboration stems from our belief that investing in human capital is fundamental to our success. The programme will play a vital role in enhancing the managerial and leadership competencies of our team in line with international standards, ultimately improving performance quality and service excellence.”
This partnership represents another milestone in advancing national collaborations that aim to strengthen the capabilities of Bahrain’s workforce and position the Kingdom as a regional leader in professional training and development - further supporting national efforts toward building a diversified and sustainable economy driven by qualified Bahraini talent.
