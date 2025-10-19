403
Ooredoo Kuwait and Infobip bring New Era of Conversation Customer Experience powered by Agentic AI
(MENAFN- teamlewis) Ooredoo Kuwait, a leading telecommunications and ICT service provider, has partnered with Infobip, a global leader in cloud communications, to bring the Conversational Experience Orchestration Platform (CXOP) powered by Agentic AI to the Kuwaiti market. This strategic collaboration enables businesses to deliver next-generation customer engagement while positioning Ooredoo Kuwait as a technology provider driving digital transformation.
The partnership was unveiled at an exclusive event hosted by Ooredoo Kuwait and Infobip, focused on transforming customer experience in the Conversational AI era. During the event, Kuwaiti businesses had the opportunity to discover how leading organizations are leveraging AI, automation, and omnichannel communication to deliver faster, more personalized, and seamless customer interactions across channels such as WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, and more.
The partnership is part of a broader Ooredoo Group initiative that began with the successful launch of Infobip’s AI Hub in Qatar. Now, building on that momentum, Ooredoo Kuwait is leveraging its deep customer relationships and strong enterprise sales network to offer a full suite of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) solutions. These include chat, email, messaging, and automation services.
The partnership allows companies to move beyond traditional telecom services and rapidly adopt intelligent communication solutions that enhance customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and future-proof their engagement strategies. A one-stop shop for digital transformation, backed by a global CPaaS leader and supported locally by Ooredoo.
At the center of this partnership is Infobip’s CXOP infused with Agentic AI. This solution enables businesses to orchestrate intelligent, autonomous conversations across digital channels with seamless handover to human agents when needed. Through this, companies can deliver faster, more meaningful customer interactions while maintaining complete control and personalization.
“We’re proud to collaborate with Infobip to bring CXOP and Agentic AI to enterprises in Kuwait,” said Sulaiman AlHumoud, Director B2B Marketing at Ooredoo Kuwait. “This partnership reflects our commitment to becoming a full-fledged technology provider, helping our customers evolve and succeed in the age of conversational AI.”
“Together with Ooredoo Kuwait, we’re enabling businesses to access powerful digital communication tools that were previously out of reach,” said Zeid Shubailat, Director at Infobip MENA. “By combining Ooredoo’s local strength with our global CPaaS and AI capabilities, we’re delivering real, scalable digital transformation for enterprises in the region.”
This launch marks a significant milestone in Ooredoo Kuwait’s digital evolution, aligning with the company’s broader vision to redefine customer experience through innovative, AI-driven communication solutions.
