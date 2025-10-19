403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan’s army shows readiness for dialogue to rebuild nation’s unity
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Saturday that the army is prepared for negotiations aimed at ending the country’s conflict and restoring Sudan’s “unity and dignity.”
Speaking in Atbara while offering condolences to the family of Army Maj. Muzammil Abdullah, who was recently killed in fighting in El-Fasher, al-Burhan clarified that no formal talks are currently underway with the Quartet — the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates — or any other party.
He emphasized that the Sudanese armed forces “will keep fighting the enemy wherever it is found” and denied targeting any particular tribes or regions. “Those who genuinely seek peace are welcome, but imposing peace or a government on the people against their will is unacceptable,” he said.
Al-Burhan’s comments precede planned Quartet meetings in New York, intended to push for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing war.
Sudan has been engulfed in fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, a conflict that has displaced 14 million people and, according to UN and local authorities, killed over 20,000. However, research from US universities estimates the death toll could be closer to 130,000.
In July, the Sudanese Founding Alliance, led by RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, announced the formation of a parallel government.
Speaking in Atbara while offering condolences to the family of Army Maj. Muzammil Abdullah, who was recently killed in fighting in El-Fasher, al-Burhan clarified that no formal talks are currently underway with the Quartet — the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates — or any other party.
He emphasized that the Sudanese armed forces “will keep fighting the enemy wherever it is found” and denied targeting any particular tribes or regions. “Those who genuinely seek peace are welcome, but imposing peace or a government on the people against their will is unacceptable,” he said.
Al-Burhan’s comments precede planned Quartet meetings in New York, intended to push for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing war.
Sudan has been engulfed in fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, a conflict that has displaced 14 million people and, according to UN and local authorities, killed over 20,000. However, research from US universities estimates the death toll could be closer to 130,000.
In July, the Sudanese Founding Alliance, led by RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, announced the formation of a parallel government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment