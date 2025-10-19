403
Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et I’Industrie – Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et I’Industrie (UBCI or the Bank) at ‘C+’ and ‘C’, respectively. The Outlook for the LT FCR has been revised to Stable from Negative. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed UBCI’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘c’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘b+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Uncertain. The Outlook for the BSR has been revised to Stable.
UBCI’s LT FCR is constrained by CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia. The Stable Outlook for the LT FCR is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Tunisia, reflecting signs of stabilising sovereign risk factors – albeit still at a very high level. These signs reflect the government’s capacity to timely and fully honour its domestic and external debt service despite limited financing venues and low foreign exchange reserves. The outlook takes into consideration the narrowing current account deficit, supported by the increase in agricultural exports and tourism receipts. However, external refinancing risks remain high, aggravated by still large, albeit declining, external financing needs and limited financing venues given the absence of direct access to capital markets. Political risk is elevated and public finances are weak. The operating environment and economy remain very challenging for the banking sector, but there has been some improvement.
UBCI’s BSR of ‘c’ (CI does not append ‘+/-’ modifiers to BSRs in the ‘c’ category) is constrained by the LT FCR which is at ‘C+’, and is derived from a CFS rating of ‘b+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’ (with the latter indicating significant risk). The BSR incorporates CI’s assessment of UBCI’s capacity to withstand sovereign-linked economic and financial stress. In a sovereign event, the Bank’s liquidity position would be negatively impacted, as would that of the banking sector.
The CFS is underpinned by credit strengths of satisfactory asset quality together with good loan-loss reserve (LLR) coverage, adequate liquidity and a good level of operating income relative to the balance sheet. The CFS also incorporates a very challenging operating environment, with the Tunisian economy remaining weak due to refinancing pressure, a modest capital position, a high operating expense base, limited financial disclosure with accounting based on Tunisian standards (as is the case for the sector), and increased exposure to the sovereign through government securities. The latter was equivalent to an estimated 1.1x equity.
The ESL is assessed as Uncertain. In CI’s opinion, the likelihood of the Bank receiving timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the reference shareholder, the Carte Group, is uncertain. Although Carte may be willing to support the Bank in case of need, CI is unsure of its capacity to provide sufficient and timely support. Moreover, as only the 11th-largest bank in Tunisia, we do not consider UBCI to be of systemic importance to the sector. Thus, the likelihood of support from the authorities is also unclear. Carte is a key player in the Tunisian insurance sector. Although insurance is its focus, Carte is also active in real estate, tourism, industry, media and IT through subsidiaries and participations.
UBCI’s loan asset quality is satisfactory and has been quite steady for some years despite challenging economic conditions in Tunisia. The Bank’s NPL ratio of 5% is well below the sector NPL ratio (around 14%). Although some provisioning elements of IFRS 9 are now followed, disclosure of Stage 1, 2 and 3 loans is not provided. We expect most Tunisian banks to have a large stock of Stage 2 loans, although UBCI may have a lower level than many peer banks. UBCI’s credit loss absorption capacity is viewed as satisfactory. LLR coverage was good at 114% at end-2024. The Bank generates a sound level of operating profits that has some capacity to absorb more provisioning expenses.
Earnings strength in terms of revenue has been solid for some years. UBCI achieved satisfactory results in 2024, with both operating and net profit up slightly, although asset-based returns dipped. Operating income on average assets is at a good level, and margins are high. UBCI’s cost of funds is the lowest in the CI-rated Tunisian bank peer group. However, the operating cost base, on the other hand, is very high, and UBCI’s cost-to-income ratio is the highest in the peer group. The banking sector is facing some regulatory headwinds. These regulations include interest rate reductions for certain existing customers and the requirement to provide interest-free loans amounting to 8% of a bank’s 2024 net profit to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, the tax rate for banks has been lifted to 40%, from 35%, from January 2025. Improved GDP growth should also lift credit demand, albeit modestly.
Net profit for the bank only in H1 25 was 20% higher at TND27.4mn. There was a rise in operating income, driven by interest income from the securities portfolio. We expect sound results for full-year 2025.
UBCI’s liquidity position is satisfactory, as is the funding profile. However, the Bank’s stock of liquid assets is at a low level, but the broad liquid asset ratio is satisfactory. Central bank funding (sourced by most banks in the sector) increased to June 2025. Loan-based funding ratios are satisfactory, and three-quarters of the balance sheet is funded by customer deposits.
A major constraint on the CFS is the Bank’s modest capital position. In our view, the CAR at 12.1%, although above regulatory requirements, does not provide a significant buffer to absorb shocks. Internal capital generation has been moderate, reflecting the Bank’s quite high dividend payout.
Rating Outlook
The Outlook for LT FCR is Stable and is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia. CI expects UBCI to maintain its overall financials at a satisfactory level this year. Credit risk will remain the main challenges. Profitability and liquidity are expected to remain adequate.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The Outlook may be revised to Positive, but this would require further improvement in the operating environment and would need to be preceded by a similar rating action on the sovereign, all other factors remaining unchanged.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The Outlook could be revised to Negative or the ratings reduced by one notch in the next 12 months if the operating environment and/or economy deteriorate beyond our base line scenario, negatively impacting UBCI’s financial profile.
Ratings
Contact
Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-24. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in July 2015. The ratings were last updated in October 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
