Bitmine Acquires $1.5B In ETH As Tom Lee Maintains Bullish Outlook



BitMine Immersion Technologies has acquired nearly $1.5 billion worth of Ether in just a few days following a record crypto market liquidation.

The company now holds over 3 million ETH, representing 2.5% of the total supply, with ambitions to reach 5% - a significant accumulation since July when ETH was around $2,500.

Crypto analyst Tom Lee remains bullish on Ethereum, suggesting it could surpass Bitcoin and compete with traditional assets like gold.

Despite aggressive buying, confidence in the potential bursting of the digital asset treasury bubble persists, as many assets trade below their net asset value. Market sentiment is influenced by traditional gold's strong performance, with crypto markets experiencing a correction from recent highs.

Institutional interest in Ethereum remains robust amid recent market turbulence. Notably, BitMine Immersion Technologies has accumulated approximately 379,271 ETH-worth nearly $1.5 billion-since a major market liquidation last weekend. The acquisitions, executed in three stages, demonstrate a strategic approach to increasing its massive Ether holdings, which now total more than 3 million ETH, roughly 2.5% of the total supply, valued at $11.7 billion. The company aims to expand its stake to 5%, having begun purchases early in July when ETH was around $2,500.

Market activity reflects this confidence. Onchain data from Arkham Intelligence indicates these purchases, although they have not been officially confirmed by BitMine. The company's aggressive accumulation aligns with a broader narrative that Ethereum could someday challenge Bitcoin 's position, as opinion leaders such as Tom Lee suggest. Lee recently told ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood that Ethereum could even flip Bitcoin, akin to Wall Street's shift from gold to equities after 1971.

DAT bubble bursting?

While the increasing Ether treasury raises eyebrows, Tom Lee pointed out that many digital asset treasuries remain undervalued, with assets trading below their net asset value (NAV)-a potential early sign of a bubble burst. He questioned whether this persistent undervaluation indicates that the bubble has already popped, citing recent research by 10x Research, which highlighted that major digital asset Treasuries like Metaplanet and Strategy are near or below NAV levels.

Nevertheless, some asset managers with strong balance sheets and strategic trading expertise continue to see opportunities for alpha generation. For instance, Huobi founder Li Lin reportedly raised about $1 billion to invest specifically in Ethereum treasuries, aiming to leverage market opportunities despite prevailing skepticism.

Gold envy weighing on crypto

In an interview with CNBC, Tom Lee explained that investor sentiment remains cautious, as many are“licking their wounds” after a wave of leveraged liquidations. Interestingly, he cited a sense of“gold envy,” noting that gold has been one of the year's top performers while crypto has experienced a steep correction. Currently, crypto markets have retraced around 15% from their October highs, whereas gold prices have only dipped slightly, around 3% from their recent peaks.

Tom Lee speaking on CNBC on Friday. Source: YouTube

Despite the short-term downturn, many analysts remain optimistic about the crypto market's resilience. Lee believes that leveraged positions in crypto are near their lows, suggesting that a recovery could be underway. As investment interest persists and institutional players expand their Ether holdings, the outlook for blockchain assets continues to attract attention amid ongoing debates over regulation and market stability.

