Softura Announces Strategic Partnership With Vantiq To Transform Real-Time Solutions

October 17, 2025 2:16 am - Softura and Vantiq partner to revolutionize healthcare and manufacturing with AI-driven, real-time solutions that enhance efficiency, agility, and digital transformation.

Softura, a leader in digital transformation and custom application development, has entered a strategic partnership with Vantiq, an innovator in AI-driven, real-time intelligence platforms. This collaboration will accelerate operational transformation across multiple industries, with a key focus on healthcare and manufacturing, by delivering intelligent, event-driven solutions that integrate IoT, cloud, edge computing, and enterprise systems.

Combining Softura's 28 years of expertise in healthcare IT and manufacturing with Vantiq's cutting-edge, low-code real-time intelligence platform, this partnership is designed to help organizations across both sectors modernize operations, increase agility, and improve outcomes. Vantiq's platform enables organizations to act instantly on data, connecting real-time information from medical devices, wearables, ERP systems, sensors, and more, providing a unified, actionable view of operations and patient care.

In healthcare, this collaboration focuses on streamlining patient flow, optimizing resource allocation, and enhancing decision-making through real-time insights. For the manufacturing sector, the partnership aims to improve production efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance supply chain visibility by integrating real-time data from equipment, sensors, and other critical systems.

At Softura, our focus is accelerating digital transformation. Partnering with Vantiq enhances that mission by combining our expertise in AI, modernization, and cloud with their real-time platform. Together, we deliver scalable, data-driven solutions that improve efficiency and drive innovation.

- Mark Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Softura

The future of industries like healthcare and manufacturing is rooted in real-time intelligence, and our collaboration with Softura brings that vision to life. With Softura's expertise in AI-driven software engineering, data analytics, and application modernization, we are able to deliver highly tailored solutions that drive immediate business impact. Together, we're not just helping organizations migrate to the cloud or optimize their legacy systems-we're transforming how they make decisions and operate at scale. This partnership represents a significant leap forward in our collective mission to drive intelligent automation and orchestrate real-time, data-driven outcomes for our clients.

- Vantiq Representative

Together, Softura and Vantiq are accelerating the digital transformation of both healthcare and manufacturing, driving innovations that improve efficiency, enhance decision-making, and deliver real-time intelligence to organizations across the globe.

